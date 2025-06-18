Life Science Labs Signal Shifting Strategies Amid New Economic Pressures, According to Survey of 550+ Researchers 

New survey insights reveal a measurable shift in how life science labs are responding to global financial uncertainty, rising operational costs, and upcoming U.S. tariff policies. Based on responses from more than 550 academic and industry researchers, the latest data from BioInformatics’ Beyond the Bench series captures how lab priorities, purchasing decisions, and funding strategies have evolved from January to mid-April 2025—offering a rare pre- and post-policy view of market sentiment.

While the first wave of the survey was fielded prior to the announcement of new tariff policies, the second wave offers a timely comparison as labs began adjusting to anticipated policy changes under the Trump administration and broader macroeconomic pressures, including inflation, tightened research budgets, and supply chain strain.

Click here to download the Lab Budgets & Funding Survey

Key Survey Findings Include:

Funding confidence is declining , with only 57% of labs reporting confidence in securing 2025 funding—down from 66% in the first wave.

42% of labs cite new concerns about securing funding through year-end, signaling heightened financial risk across the sector.

Cost-saving strategies are accelerating , including resource sharing, supplier renegotiations, outsourcing, and delayed equipment purchases.

These findings reflect shifting institutional priorities and underscore the growing need for timely, market-aligned planning as labs face increased constraints and financial pressure.

“By fielding this survey before and after key policy announcements, we’re able to offer a real-time snapshot of how labs are adjusting to economic volatility,” said Richa Singh, VP, Market Insights at BioInformatics. “As tariff policies begin to reshape lab planning, companies need focused, evidence-backed insights to align their strategies. This data helps commercial teams track funding sentiment, adapt messaging, and make confident, evidence-based decisions—especially in a market where priorities can change within weeks.”

About Beyond the Bench

Beyond the Bench is a free monthly intelligence series created by BioInformatics to help life science and diagnostics companies understand how customer sentiment and commercial priorities are shifting—particularly during times of uncertainty and industry disruption. Powered by the Science Advisory Board, BioInformatics’ proprietary network of over 55,000 life science professionals, each report delivers survey-based insights on market trends, strategic shifts, and buyer behavior.

The series was launched to provide a clear, unbiased view into the evolving challenges facing researchers and decision-makers—giving commercial teams actionable guidance to align strategy, messaging, and resource planning with what matters most to their customers.

Access & Get Involved: