Sample Preparation Market Likely to Grow Due to Increased Demand for Testing

Sample preparation refers to the ways in which a sample is treated prior to its analyses. At first glance, sample preparation may seem like the most routine aspect of an analytical protocol. However, it is critical to remember that any test result is only as good as the sample preparation that has preceded it. As a general rule, the error in sampling and the sample preparation portion of an analytical procedure is considerably higher than that in the methodology itself.

This fact was highlighted last month when state public health labs reported to the CDC that the diagnostic tests they received weren’t performing as expected and producing inconclusive results. Apparently, one of the reagents used in the tests wasn’t performing consistently.

The Market for Sample Preparation: 2019-2024 is a timely guide to a mature market likely to grow as a result of increased diagnostic testing for the coronavirus. Sample preparation techniques includes a host of lab techniques used for preparing samples for subsequent processes, usually in analytical characterization. Some of the sample preparation techniques described in this report are used exclusively for the preparation of biological samples, which require specific and precise steps in order to isolate or purify a molecule, cell, or organelle of interest.

Lab centrifuges use centrifugal force in order to separate liquids from solids or dispersions of one liquid from another based on density. Extraction techniques includes a suite of methods for the isolation and enrichment of solid or liquid components of interest from a heterogeneous sample. Nucleic acid preparation includes techniques used to isolate DNA, RNA, and proteins. Cell separation is defined as the isolation of distinct cell types from homogenous samples, such as blood samples, dissociated tissues, and cell suspensions and is typically based on either magnetism or cell density.

Sonication technology applies the energy of ultrasonic sound waves to agitate particles in a liquid medium and is capable of agitating even to the molecular level, causing both physical and chemical effects and is used to prepare samples. Concentrators and evaporators are typically used heavily in the pharmaceutical industry for the preparation of drugs, antibiotics, additives, and other ingredients at lab and preparative scales prior to scale-up processes. Microwave-assisted chemistry encompasses a variety of different technologies, including microwave digestion, microwave extraction, and microwave synthesis. Shakers and stirrers are used in applications where liquids are agitated for extended periods, manual shaking is impractical, or when a controlled shaking motion required.

Demand in 2019 was led by nucleic acid preparation, which accounted for over half of the total sample preparation market. Academia is the leading end market for sample preparation techniques, accounting for a quarter of total demand in 2019. Compared to other end markets, academia conducts the broadest range of research activities, generating strong demand for all sample preparation techniques. The hospital & clinical market is the next-leading user of sample preparation. Demand is primarily for techniques that involve preparation of biological samples for diagnostics using laboratory developed tests (LDTs), including nucleic acid extraction and cell separation.

Thermo Fisher Scientific and QIAGEN dominate the sample preparation market but hundreds of other companies offer a wide variety of consumables for specific applications.

The Market for Sample Preparation: 2019-2024 from Strategic Directions International projects the size and growth of the market, and demand by product, region and application Segmentation. The report also provides an overview of the competitive situation and market focus of the major competitors.