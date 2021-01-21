Instrument Business Outlook Releases Forecast Issue

Instrument Business Outlook estimates the Analytical Instruments and Lab Products Industry is expected to grow at 9.4% in 2021. Is your business best positioned to take advantage of opportunities in this massive market? That’s the results from the 2021 IBO Annual Review and Industry Forecast Issue as an accurate source for predictions, news, and information that drives their business strategy in a competitive landscape.

The IBO Industry Forecast is a comprehensive set of market data and growth forecasts for the laboratory tools industries, based on Strategic Directions International’s leading market intelligence and data gathering methods.

Recipients of this report also receive a free mid-year forecast update on the industry, published in July.

Get Your IBO Forecast Issue Today

Best Value: Subscribers of IBO receive 24 issues throughout the year (twice monthly), including the Forecast Issue and the mid-year update.

Learn About Subscription Options