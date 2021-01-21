Instrument Business Outlook Releases Forecast Issue

Instrument Business Outlook estimates the Analytical Instruments and Lab Products Industry is expected to grow at 9.4% in 2021. Is your business best positioned to take advantage of opportunities in this massive market? That’s the results from the 2021 IBO Annual Review and Industry Forecast Issue as an accurate source for predictions, news, and information that drives their business strategy in a competitive landscape.
Articles
- Life Science: Double-Digit Growth Ahead
- Mass Spectrometry: Industrial Markets to Improve
- Chromatography: Growth to Bounce Back
- Laboratory Automation: COVID-19 Testing Stokes Demand
- Surface Science: Electron and Super-Resolution Microscopy Sustain Growth
- Molecular Spectroscopy: Pent-up Demand to Fuel Growth
- Atomic Spectroscopy: Poised for a Come Back
- Materials Characterization: Life Science to Lead Increases
- Sample Preparation: Nucleic Acid Prep to Continue to Benefit from COVID-19 Testing
- Laboratory Equipment: Steady Climb Led by Select Technologies
- End-Market Forecast: Pharma and Biotech Strong but Academia Slow to Improve
- Regional Forecast: North America and Europe Lag Behind
- 2020 Developments and Trends
Executive Briefing
- Featuring news from PerkinElmer, Neogen etc.
Financial
- Laboratory Tool Companies’ Preliminary Results Show Ongoing Sales Recovery
Bottom Line
