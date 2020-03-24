The chromatography market includes both gas and liquid separation techniques. All chromatography instruments incorporate the following: a sample-introduction port of some type; a delivery system for a mobile phase carrier which moves the sample through the system; a stationary phase, which may be held within a column, a capillary and one or more detectors that detect changes in the nature or amount of the material emerging from the column. The different types of stationary phases—liquid, gas, or supercritical fluid, etc.—contribute to the names of the techniques.

In all analytical chromatographic techniques, the eventual result of the chromatographic process is that the components of the mixture emerge from the separating element—the column, for example—at different times. One or more detectors must then be placed at the column exit to notice the fact that the materials are emerging and, in most cases, to help identify the specific material emerging at a given moment. The Chromatography Market: 2019-2024 from Strategic Directions International covers the following segments:

Analytical HPLC

Preparative HPLC

Clinical HPLC (HbA1c)

Ion Chromatography

Gas Chromatography

Low Pressure Liquid Chromatography

Flash Chromatography

Thin Layer Chromatography

Supercritical Fluid Chromatography

The overall chromatography market is projected to grow at a rate of 4.6% over the next five years. The aftermarket segment, which mainly consists of consumables, makes up over half of total sales.

The pharma/bio sector controls a significant portion of end-market demand. Increased spending into R&D activities drive growth in this sector. Meanwhile, applied markets are growing at an above average rate, supported by increasing food and environmental testing demand, especially in Asia. The growth of clinical HPLC analyzers, those designed specifically for HbA1c testing, is supported by increasing diabetes awareness around the world.

The graph below separates the total Chromatography Market into industry usage categories:

Agilent remains the top vendor in this market but there at least 30 other competitors – many of them focused on specific technologies or application areas.

The Chromatography Market: 2019-2024 from Strategic Directions International projects the size and growth of the market, and demand by product, region and application Segmentation. The report also provides an overview of the competitive situation and market focus of the major competitors.