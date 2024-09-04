China’s Analytical and Life Science Instrumentation Market Poised for Mid-Single Digit Growth Amid Sectoral Recovery

The overall market for analytical and life science instrumentation in China will see mid-single digit growth in the next few years. Growth will vary strongly among the various technology groups in the market, influenced directly by the disjointed recovery of the business sectors which are the end markets for analytical instrumentation. Here, we look at a handful of techniques and how their markets will shift in the next few years.

Chromatography will see the strongest change; several types of chromatography, such as HPLC, are heavily used in the pharma/bio sector, which continues to experience funding difficulties as foreign investors remain wary of China’s stuttering economic recovery. But the funding landscape for the sector appears to be improving, which will improve demand.

Growth for life science instrumentation has been muted, though researchers in China have maintained their output of scientific paper publication. In 2022, China overtook the US for the largest number of papers published that year with nearly 830,000 publications. New funding and stimulus will improve growth in 2025. As the largest product segment in the Chinese market for analytical instrumentation, the growth of life science instrumentation has the greatest sway on the direction of the overall market in China.

Use of atomic spectroscopy is concentrated in industrial and advanced technology industries. Compared to other types of instruments, atomic spec will see very steady growth in the next several years. However, trade disputes, sanctions, and export bans affecting China’s semiconductor, metals, and other industries, will keep the atomic spec market from reaching faster growth.